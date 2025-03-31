Fire crews put out home fire on Nice Avenue in Grover Beach early Monday morning

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – Firefighters were on the scene of a residential structure fire in the 1600 block of Nice Avenue that displaced six people due to smoke damage early Monday morning.

Six people were displaced by smoke damage and the cause of the fire remains under investigation shared Five Cities Fire Authority in a press release about the incident Monday.

On March 31, at 2:43 a.m., fire crews were dispatched from Five Cities Fire Station 2 in Grover Beach for a reported structure fire on Nice Avenue stated Five Cities Fire Authority.

Arriving fire crews discovered smoke coming from a single-family residence and the fire was quickly contained to the room of origin with notable smoke damage throughout the home explained Five Cities Fire Authority.