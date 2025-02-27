Atascadero man dies after solo-vehicle crash on Highway 58 east of Red Hill Road Thursday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Daniel Lopez-Ortiz of Atascadero has died after a single-vehicle crash on eastbound Highway 58 east of Red Hill Road early Thursday morning.

On Feb. 27, around 2:48 a.m., officers received a call about a solo-vehicle collision on eastbound Highway 58, east of Red Hill Road stated a press release about the fatal incident from the California Highway Patrol-Templeton Area (CHP).

Arriving officers found the only occupant of a 2006 Toyota Tacoma, later identified as 33-year-old Atascadero resident Daniel Lopez-Ortiz, deceased on the scene shared the CHP.

It was eventually determined that Lopez-Ortiz was driving eastbound on State Route 58, east of Red Hill Road, at a high rate of speed when the Tacoma straightened out on a curve in the roadway and collided with a tree detailed the CHP.

According to the CHP, Lopez-Ortiz died from the injuries he had sustained from the collision and alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the fatal incident, but the crash remains under investigation.