Bakersfield man sustains minor injuries after overturning Peterbuilt hauling powdered limestone on Chimney Rock Road Monday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A 29-year-old Bakersfield man sustained minor injuries after the Peterbuilt he was driving slid off the southern edge of Chimney Rock Road and overturned, spilling diesel fuel and the powdered limestone he was hauling onto the embankment.

On Feb. 17, around 8:35 a.m., officers were dispatched for a solo-vehicle crash on Chimney Rock Road east of Cypress Mountain Road stated a press release from the California Highway Patrol-Templeton Area (CHP) Tuesday.

According to the CHP, it was determined that 29-year-old Luis Hernandez-Lopez of Bakersfield was driving a Peterbuilt eastbound on Chimney Rock Road while towing a trailer with powdered limestone inside at an unsafe speed for the current conditions.

Due to the inappropriate speed, Hernandez-Lopez failed to slow the vehicle enough for a curve in the roadway causing the Peterbuilt to loose traction with the roadway detailed the CHP.

The Peterbuilt slid off the southern edge of the roadway and overturned, creating a hazardous materials incident as powdered limestone and diesel fuel was spilled onto the embankment explained the CHP.

Hernandez-Lopez sustained minor injuries from the crash and Chimney Rock Road was closed for about four hours for vehicle recovery and clean-up efforts added the CHP.

According to the CHP, it was determined that neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor in the incident, but the crash is still under investigation.

