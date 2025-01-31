Skip to Content
California officials react to historically low Western Monarch Butterfly count

12:49 pm
PISMO BEACH, Calif. - The western monarch butterfly is being considered for the endangered species list, but public comment is still being gathered on the subject.

The natural habitats of the Western Monarch Butterfly are biologically linked to other crucial species, placing them at a high level of importance to the overall ecosystem, let alone their natural beauty and drawing power.

Counts from this last winter have been as low as three butterflies in places like Goleta, that normally see thousands or more during their "overwintering" life cycle.

The subject of placing the monarch butterfly on the threatened species list is open for public comment until March 12th on the Fish and Wildlife Service's website.

This December, based on data from continued scientific studies, as well as from review and tabulation of public comments, a final determination will be made.

Jarrod Zinn

