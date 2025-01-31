Skip to Content
Arroyo Grande High placed on lockdown for nearby police response

today at 4:48 pm
Published 4:51 pm

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – Arroyo Grande High School is currently on a lockdown for a police response nearby.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, police are responding to an active incident nearby the campus and the school has been placed on a lockdown.

A shelter-in-place order was issued at 5 p.m. for residents of West Cherry, Arroyo Avenue, Pilgrim Way, and Orchard Avenue for a barricaded person in the area a wireless emergency alert from AlertSLO stated.

Your News Channel has reached out to the Arroyo Grande Police Department, the Lucia Mar Unified School District, and Arroyo Grande High School administration and have not received a response.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

