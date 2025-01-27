San Luis Obispo County Counsel Rita Neal announces retirement effective March 14

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Counsel Rita Neal announced her retirement from the position effective March 14 of this year.

Neal has served for 26 years in the County Counsel's office and held the position of County Counsel since her appointment in September of 2012 detailed a press release about her retirement from the County of San Luis Obispo Monday.

"It has been by honor and privilege to work in the County Counsel’s office for all these years," shared Neal. "I want to thank all the boards I’ve served for putting their trust and confidence in me and my amazing team. During my tenure at the County, I have been fortunate to work with wonderful County staff and an engaged public. My career and role as County Counsel has always been to do what is in the best interests of the County. That work was not always easy, but it has always been personally very rewarding."

Neal is a graduate of Cal Poly and attended law school at Santa Clara University before working in private practices in San Luis Obispo and eventually taking a job as a Deputy County Counsel in 1998 stated the County of San Luis Obispo.

"I was intrigued with public service from the beginning of my career and knew what direction I wanted to go," explained Neal.

San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors Chair Dawn Ortiz-Legg said, "The Board has the deepest respect and gratitude for Rita and her years of service to the County. She has supported and guided all departments, helping them navigate the most challenging situations. While we reluctantly accept her resignation, we congratulate her on a job well done and the absolute best in a well-deserved retirement."

The County Counsel office provides legal advice and generates legal summaries to government agencies across the County.

"Rita has faithfully served the Board of Supervisors, the County, our employees and our taxpayers with incredible expertise, tenacity, compassion, loyalty, and commitment," said County Adminsitrative Officer Matt Pontes about the retirement announcement. "She is the definition of a steadfast leader and mentors an excellent team of professionals that share her strengths in innovative, logical, and unwavering legal support. I am excited for Rita’s next chapter enjoying a very well-earned retirement and will miss her as an integral part of our dedicated team."

Neal shared the following about public service stating, "I get that it’s not always easy for people to understand all decisions made and sometimes that’s just the way the legal process works...I understand everyone has a different interest, and I appreciate the fact we have a system that allows them to express their opinions."