Jason Fisher of Ventura arrested Friday in Arroyo Grande for arranging to meet a minor for lewd acts

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – Jason Fisher, a 49-year-old Ventura man, was arrested by detectives with the Arroyo Grande Police Department Friday for arranging to meet with a child for lewd purposes.

During their investigation into this incident, detectives discovered that the 49-year-old volunteers as a youth sports coach in the Ventura area stated a press release Monday from the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

On Jan. 24, around 12:15 p.m., Fisher was placed under arrest and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on the following charges:

PC 288.4(a)(1)-Arranging to Meet with a Minor for Lewd Purposes

PC 288.4(b)-Meeting with a Minor for Lewd Purposes

According to Arroyo Grande Police, bail was set at $25,000 and the 49-year-old was released after posting his bail a few hours after his booking.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Arroyo Grand Police Department Detective Estrada at 805-473-5110 ext. 5122 or through email at aestrada@arroyogrande.org.

Arroyo Grande Police also made special note of the contributions to this investigation by the Grover Beach Police Department as well as the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.