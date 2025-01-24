Teen pedestrian struck and killed on southbound Highway 101 south of State Route 58 Sunday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A 19-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed on southbound Highway 101 on Jan. 19.

On Jan. 19, around 11:38 p.m., units were dispatched to a reported pedestrian in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 near the intersection with State Route 58 stated a press release from the California Highway Patrol-San Luis Obispo Area (CHP).

While heading to the scene, another caller reported that the pedestrian had crossed into the southbound lanes of Highway 101, south of State Route 58 shared the CHP.

According to CHP, around 11:39 p.m., "an involved party" informed the San Luis Obispo Communication Center that the pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

Arriving officers discovered a 19-year-old man on the ground in a southbound lane with fatal injuries detailed the CHP.

The teen was declared dead at the scene stated the CHP.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information about the fatal incident is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo CHP office at 805-594-8700.