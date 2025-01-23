Professional surfing competition in Pismo Beach brining a wave of exposure and visitors to SLO County

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - Professional surfing is back in Pismo Beach this week with the return of the annual SLO CAL Open at Pismo Beach.

Beginning on Monday, the competition has featured more than 100 elite surfers from around the continent who each have been testing their skills in the waters around the Pismo Pier.

The competition is part of 2024-25 World Surf League (WSL) North America Qualifying Series and also kicks off the 2025 North America Pro Junior season, which will determine who represents the region at the upcoming WSL World Junior Championships.

"Visit SLO CAL's continued support is nothing short of incredible for bringing a major opportunity back to our QS and Pro Junior competitors," said WSL North America Regional Manager Meg Bernardo. "With the help of Andy McKay helping organize the event alongside the support of Surfing For Hope and Visit Pismo Beach, we're amazed by the community's effort each year. It's become a stop that our competitors for the QS, Pro Juniors, and also Longboard QS all enjoy, and helps push their careers where they want to go."

As it has in past years, the competition is being livestreamed to audiences around the world, bringing valuable exposure to Pismo Beach and San Luis Obispo County.

In addition, the SLO CAL Open has not only brought in the competitors, but dozens of staffing and crew members associated with the event, as well as fans, all of whom are helping boost the local economy.

"Visit SLO CAL is honored to sponsor the SLO CAL Open at Pismo Beach, a premier event that celebrates the essence of our region's coastal community," said Cathy Cartier, President and CEO of Visit SLO CAL. "This competition not only highlights the incredible talent of surfers but also invites visitors and locals alike to connect with the vibrant surf culture that defines the region. Partnering with the World Surf League and Surfing For Hope allows us to bring global attention to SLO CAL's unique coastal charm and foster meaningful experiences along our 80+ miles of pristine shoreline."

The SLO CAL Open at Pismo Beach runs through Sunday, Jan. 26 and will be broadcast on www.WorldSurfLeague.com, the free WSL App and WSL Youtube channel..

The event is free to attend. Visitors have been able to catch the action from either on the ground along the beach, or above the water on the pier.

For more information about the SLO CAL Open at Pismo Beach, click here.