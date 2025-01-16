Angel Munoz Quintana of Nipomo arrested for Felony Kidnapping and the Sexual Assault of a Woman

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Angel Munoz Quintana, a 29-year-old Nipomo man, was arrested Wednesday for posing as a rideshare driver and sexually assaulting at least one college-age woman and holding another against her will in his vehicle.

Detectives believe there may be more victims and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Magana with the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-594-8025.

On Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, a college-age woman reported that she had been sexually assaulted over the weekend by a man posing as a rideshare app driver stated a press release from the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

During the investigation, another college-aged woman came forward to share that she was held against her will in a car by a man and both incidents happened in neighborhoods near Cal Poly University explained the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

According to San Luis Obispo Police, one of the women was able to provide a description of the man and his vehicle and detectives were able to identify the driver as 29-year-old Angel Munoz Quintana of Nipomo.

The image below, courtesy of the San Luis Obispo Police Department, shows the alleged vehicle used in the assaults.

San Luis Obispo Police detailed that on Wednesday, Jan. 15, around 11:45 a.m., Quintana was arrested and booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on the following charges:

PC 207-Felony Kidnapping {Two Counts}

PC 236-Felony False Imprisonment

PC 287(c)(2)(A)-Felony Oral Copulation by Use of Force

PC 220(a)(1)-Felony Assault with the Intent to Commit Rape

Quintana's bail has been set at $1.2 million added the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

A 24-hour crisis and information hotline for survivors of sexual assault is available through the Lumina Alliance at 805-545-8888 and a comprehensive list of services across the county can be found by calling 211.