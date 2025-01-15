District Attorney’s Office settles environmental enforcement action taken to protect rare local plant

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – On Wednesday, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced the settlement of an environmental enforcement action against property owners damaging habitats crucial to the federally protected Pismo Clarkia plant.

According to the civil suit, property owners off of Oak Park Boulevard near Arroyo Grande and Pismo Beach conducted grading operations without getting the necessary grading permit nor an incidental take permit.

Those actions directly threatened the Pismo Clarkia that is only found in 24 locations worldwide that are all within San Luis Obispo explained the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office in a press release about the settlement Wednesday.

Image courtesy of the California Native Plant Society

The Pismo Clarkia is listed as endangered under both the California Endangered Species Act as well as the federal Endangered Species Act and its extremely limited range makes it a particularly vulnerable plant added the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

As part of the stipulated settlement, property owners have agreed to an injunction that prohibits them from violating grading and associated Fish and Game Code laws in the future and the parties will pay $165,000 in civil penalties and costs explained the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

"Protecting our environment and preserving our natural resources is a top priority for our office. The Pismo Clarkia is a unique treasure of San Luis Obispo County, and we must ensure its survival for future generations," said District Attorney Dan Dow. "This settlement sends a clear message that our office will vigorously enforce environmental laws and hold property owners and developers accountable to obtaining the requisite permits prior to doing the work."

For more information about environmental regulations and permitting requirements in San Luis Obispo County, contact the County Planning and Building Department.