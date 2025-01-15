County of San Luis Obispo launches new free emergency notification system Wednesday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The County of San Luis Obispo and the seven cities inside of its boundaries have launched, AlertSLO, a new mass notification system for residents.

Two of the alert systems, Sheriff's Alerts and AlertSLO, require residents to register their communication devices in order to receive the emergency information explained the County of San Luis Obispo in a press release about the launch Wednesday.

When you register, you can select the notifications you would like to receive as well as how you would like to receive them, such as a text or a voice message, added the County of San Luis Obispo.

According to San Luis Obispo County, notifications include severe weather, road closures, large power outages, 911 outages, public health emergencies and important community information.

Most importantly, the service is free to use shared San Luis Obispo County.

"Clear, timely communication is essential to keeping our communities safe and informed," said

San Luis Obispo County Emergency Services Manager Scott Jalbert, "With AlertSLO, we can quickly notify residents about important events like highway closures, weather warnings, or large planned

power outages, allowing them to take necessary precautions."

Additionally, you can follow the County of San Luis Obispo Office of Emergency Services on X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram.