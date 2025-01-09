Two drivers transported with major injuries after head-on collision on Highway 101 Thursday

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – Two men were transported with major injuries after a head-on collision on southbound Highway 101 north of Grand Avenue in Arroyo Grande early Thursday morning.

On Jan. 9, around 45 minutes after midnight, a 2008 Ford Ranger was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 north of Grand Avenue stated a press release Thursday from the California Highway Patrol-San Luis Obispo Area (CHP).

At the same time, the driver of a southbound 2009 Jeep Liberty noticed headlights directly ahead of his vehicle and swerved to the right in an attempt to avoid a collision, but, because the vehicles were too close at the time, both the Ford and the Jeep collided head-on detailed the CHP.

Both vehicles came to rest in multiple lanes of southbound Highway 101shared the CHP.

The driver of the Ford Ranger was trapped in his vehicle after the collision and firefighters were able to remove him from the vehicle before he was transported to Sierra Vista Medical Center with major injuries explained the CHP.

According to the CHP, the driver of the Jeep was able to exit his vehicle before it caught fire and he was later transported to Marian Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

The CHP is now investigating the collision and believes that alcohol played a factor in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Hendricks with the CHP San Luis Obispo Office at 805-594-8700.