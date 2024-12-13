Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Police ask public for help locating missing teen Daniel Tovar believed to be somewhere in SLO County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Daniel Tovar, 14, was reported missing on Oct. 17, 2024, and law enforcement is turning to the community to help locate him.

Tovar was last seen in Morro Bay on Oct. 16 and is described as five feet seven inches, brown eyes, brown hair, and a chipped right front tooth detailed the Morro Bay Police Department in a press release Friday.

According to Morro Bay Police, the teen is believed to be somewhere in the County of San Luis Obispo and has been avoiding his parents and law enforcement.

He was last seen wearing a brown Pro Club T-shirt, blue jeans, and black Nike Air Force shoes shared the Morro Bay Police Department.

If you know anything about his whereabouts or status, you are asked to call the Morro Bay Police Department's non-emergency line at 805-772-6225 or Detective Christian Galaz at 805-772-6229.

