San Luis Obispo County

Single-vehicle crash off southbound Highway 101 results in the death of a 25-year-old man

KEYT
By
New
today at 1:00 pm
Published 1:07 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A 25-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 101 north of the junction with Highway 166.

According to the California Highway Patrol-San Luis Obispo Area (CHP), the identification of the driver is pending notification of his next of kin.

That driver was ejected from the vehicle and was later declared dead at an area hospital shared the CHP with Your News Channel.

The vehicle came to rest on Hutton Road and more information will be provided as the scene is processed explained the CHP.

More information about this incident will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
CHP-San Luis Obispo Area
fatal single-vehicle collision
KEYT
san luis obispo county

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

