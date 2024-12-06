Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Downtown SLO Holiday Parade set for Friday night; Road closures, parking information, and transport options detailed below

today at 10:41 am
Published 10:56 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The 48th Annual Downtown San Luis Obispo Parade is set to take place Friday, Dec. 6, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and road closures along the route will begin at 4 p.m.

All vehicles parked along the selected roads will be towed unless moved by the 4 p.m. deadline and involved roadways will remain closed until 11 p.m.

The map below shows what roads are included in Friday's closures.

San Luis Obispo Transit will operate on its regular schedule at bus stops though some routes may change.

The iconic SLO Holiday Trolley will not be in service because it will be participating in the parade.

The City of San Luis Obispo encourages biking or walking to the parade and a free bike valet will be available in Mission Plaze.

Parking in downtown San Luis Obispo will be free from 6 p.m. to midnight and attendees of the Holiday Parade are directed to park in one of the three city garages at 842 Palm Street, 919 Palm Street, or 871 Marsh Street.

Those parking garages will be monitored by city staff and will close once they reach capacity so if you plan on parking downtown, be sure to arrive early cautions the City of San Luis Obispo.

Traffic will be directed out of the garage so be prepared for a slower exit alongside all the other parade attendees explained the City of San Luis Obispo.

48th Annual San Luis Obispo Holiday Parade
downtown San Luis Obispo
parade route
parking
public transit
road closures
SLO Holiday Trolley

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

