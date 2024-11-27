Fire Captain Ian Bennet awarded Five Cities Fire Authority 2024 Firefighter of the Year award

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – On Monday, Ian Bennet was promoted to the rank of Fire Captain and awarded the Five Cities Fire Authority 2024 Firefighter of the Year.

Five Cities Fire Authority explained in a press release that now-Fire Captain Bennet was promoted after a competitive internal recruitment process that included an assessment panel of fire simulations, an oral presentation, and interviews.

"Ian is dedicated to the success of our agency and is invested in bringing positive change to train and prepare our members," explained Captain PJ Ferguson.

Captain Bennet started his career as a volunteer firefighter for the City of Winters in 2002 and spent five years as a Water Systems Operator in Arroyo Grande and Pismo Beach before joining the Arroyo Grande Fire Department as a reserve firefighter in 2006.

In February of 2011, Bennet was hired as a full time firefighter with Five Cities Fire Authority.

Fire Captain Bennet was nominated and selected by his peers to receive the annual Firefighter of the Year award.

"Ian set’s the example for being a good person and co-worker by treating his peers with respect and dignity," shared Engineer Burl Vreeland.