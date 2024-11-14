Long-planned Dana Reserve project in Nipomo receives final approval from SLO County commission

NIPOMO, Calif. - The long-planned and much-discussed Dana Reserve project for Nipomo moved a major step forward by earning its final San Luis Obispo County government approval Thursday afternoon.

The San Luis Obispo Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) voted 6-1 in favor of the project site being annexed into the Nipomo Community Services District (NCSD) boundary.

San Luis Obispo County Fourth District Supervisor Jimmy Paulding, who represents the Nipomo area, was the lone dissenting vote.

Paulding, along with Second District Supervisor Bruce Gibson, voted against the project when the Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 in favor of the development this past April.

The project needed the approval in order to secure water, wastewater, and solid waste service for the development.

The approval follows several others from local government boards over the past year, including the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors, the San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission, and the NCSD.

The Dana Reserve proposal is a 288-acre, master-planned community with up to 1,370 residential units, 110,000-203,000 square feet of commercial and non-residential (Visitor Serving/Hotel, Education) floor area, a minimum of 55.6 acres of open space and 6.3 acres of recreation, and related circulation and infrastructure.

The project site is located on a highly visible 288-acre piece of property adjacent to Highway 101, on the west side of the freeway, just south of Willow Road.

The property is passed by thousands of vehicles daily traveling on Highway 101 and is located about one mile north of Tefft Street, the main commercial corridor of Nipomo.

Since it was first proposed four years ago by local developer Nick Tompkins, the project has generated a significant amount of discussion in the Nipomo area, particularly due to the potential impacts it may create on both the community and the environment.

Following the development plans, the Nipomo Action Committee (NAC) was formed which included a number of community members who joined together to formally oppose the project.

The group has been highly visible over the years, posting signs throughout the Nipomo area, as well as coordinating an organized alternate plan for the project site.

Earlier this year, NAC, alongside the San Luis Obispo chapter of the California Native Plant Society (CNPS), filed a lawsuit that challenged the approval of the Dana Reserve housing project.

The lawsuit argues San Luis Obispo County’s approval of the project violates the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).

Even with Thursday's LAFCO approval, construction will not begin at the Dana Reserve site due to the ongoing litigation.

According to NAC President Alison Martinez, a court date is set for February 5, 2025.