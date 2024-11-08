Albert Jason Lucas II charged with multiple felonies after assaulting girlfriend
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Albert Jason Lucas II was arraigned on multiple charges Friday morning including felony attempted murder, false imprisonment, and terrorist threats against his girlfriend in connection with his arrest after a domestic violence call on Nov. 5 of this year.
On Tuesday, Nov. 5, officers received a report of a woman with facial injuries in the area near Prado and Higuera and an investigation revealed that the woman had been beaten by her boyfriend, 53-year-old Albert Jason Lucas II who had fled the area before the arrival of responders stated a press release from the City of San Luis Obispo.
The 52-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance for further treatment shared the City of San Luis Obispo.
Officers located Lucas near Elks and Prado and he was taken into custody without further incident added the City of San Luis Obispo.
According to the City of San Luis Obispo, Lucas was in possession of evidence related to the assault of his girlfriend at a homeless encampment near the creek behind the 3100 block of South Higuera during his arrest.
Lucas was booked on the following felony charges and one misdemeanor:
- PC 273.5(f)(1)-Domestic Violence with a Prior Domestic Violence Conviction
- OC 206-Torture Causing Great Bodily Injury
- PC 245(a)(1)-Assault with a Deadly Weapon
- PC 166(c)(4)-Violation of a Domestic Violence Restraining Order with a Prior Conviction
- PC 12022.7(e)- Domestic Violence During the Commission of a Felony
- PC 422(a)-Terrorist Threats
- PC 3455(a)-Probation Violation/Hold
- H&S 11377(a)-Possession of a Controlled Substance {misdemeanor}
On Nov. 7, San Luis Obispo Police Department Detectives and the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office consulted and added the following felony charges during Lucas' arraignment Friday:
- PC 664/187-Attempted Murder
- PC 136.1(c)(1)-Dissuading a Witness by Force or Threat
- PC 236-False Imprisonment
Lucas remains in custody without bail and is not expected to be released from custody explained the City of San Luis Obispo.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the assault that happened between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m. on Nov. 5 is asked to contact Detective Marques at 805-594-8060.