Albert Jason Lucas II charged with multiple felonies after assaulting girlfriend

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Albert Jason Lucas II was arraigned on multiple charges Friday morning including felony attempted murder, false imprisonment, and terrorist threats against his girlfriend in connection with his arrest after a domestic violence call on Nov. 5 of this year.

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, officers received a report of a woman with facial injuries in the area near Prado and Higuera and an investigation revealed that the woman had been beaten by her boyfriend, 53-year-old Albert Jason Lucas II who had fled the area before the arrival of responders stated a press release from the City of San Luis Obispo.

The 52-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance for further treatment shared the City of San Luis Obispo.

Officers located Lucas near Elks and Prado and he was taken into custody without further incident added the City of San Luis Obispo.

According to the City of San Luis Obispo, Lucas was in possession of evidence related to the assault of his girlfriend at a homeless encampment near the creek behind the 3100 block of South Higuera during his arrest.

Lucas was booked on the following felony charges and one misdemeanor:

PC 273.5(f)(1)-Domestic Violence with a Prior Domestic Violence Conviction

OC 206-Torture Causing Great Bodily Injury

PC 245(a)(1)-Assault with a Deadly Weapon

PC 166(c)(4)-Violation of a Domestic Violence Restraining Order with a Prior Conviction

PC 12022.7(e)- Domestic Violence During the Commission of a Felony

PC 422(a)-Terrorist Threats

PC 3455(a)-Probation Violation/Hold

H&S 11377(a)-Possession of a Controlled Substance {misdemeanor}

On Nov. 7, San Luis Obispo Police Department Detectives and the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office consulted and added the following felony charges during Lucas' arraignment Friday:

PC 664/187-Attempted Murder

PC 136.1(c)(1)-Dissuading a Witness by Force or Threat

PC 236-False Imprisonment

Lucas remains in custody without bail and is not expected to be released from custody explained the City of San Luis Obispo.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the assault that happened between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m. on Nov. 5 is asked to contact Detective Marques at 805-594-8060.