Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Albert Jason Lucas II charged with multiple felonies after assaulting girlfriend

City of San Luis Obispo
By
today at 11:07 am
Published 11:32 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Albert Jason Lucas II was arraigned on multiple charges Friday morning including felony attempted murder, false imprisonment, and terrorist threats against his girlfriend in connection with his arrest after a domestic violence call on Nov. 5 of this year.

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, officers received a report of a woman with facial injuries in the area near Prado and Higuera and an investigation revealed that the woman had been beaten by her boyfriend, 53-year-old Albert Jason Lucas II who had fled the area before the arrival of responders stated a press release from the City of San Luis Obispo.

The 52-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance for further treatment shared the City of San Luis Obispo.

Officers located Lucas near Elks and Prado and he was taken into custody without further incident added the City of San Luis Obispo.

According to the City of San Luis Obispo, Lucas was in possession of evidence related to the assault of his girlfriend at a homeless encampment near the creek behind the 3100 block of South Higuera during his arrest.

Lucas was booked on the following felony charges and one misdemeanor:

  • PC 273.5(f)(1)-Domestic Violence with a Prior Domestic Violence Conviction
  • OC 206-Torture Causing Great Bodily Injury
  • PC 245(a)(1)-Assault with a Deadly Weapon
  • PC 166(c)(4)-Violation of a Domestic Violence Restraining Order with a Prior Conviction
  • PC 12022.7(e)- Domestic Violence During the Commission of a Felony
  • PC 422(a)-Terrorist Threats
  • PC 3455(a)-Probation Violation/Hold
  • H&S 11377(a)-Possession of a Controlled Substance {misdemeanor}

On Nov. 7, San Luis Obispo Police Department Detectives and the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office consulted and added the following felony charges during Lucas' arraignment Friday:

  • PC 664/187-Attempted Murder
  • PC 136.1(c)(1)-Dissuading a Witness by Force or Threat
  • PC 236-False Imprisonment

Lucas remains in custody without bail and is not expected to be released from custody explained the City of San Luis Obispo.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the assault that happened between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m. on Nov. 5 is asked to contact Detective Marques at 805-594-8060.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
City of San Luis Obispo
KEYT
San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office
San Luis Obispo Police Department

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content