Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Paso Robles Fire responds to gas line punctured by an excavator on Linne Road ; No injuries

KEYT
By
today at 4:27 pm
Published 4:35 pm

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Firefighters responded to a punctured gas line in the 1500 block of Linne Road.

Around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, first responders were dispatched to a reported ruptured gas line in the 1500 block of Linne Road stated a press release from Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services.

According to the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, arriving firefighters found a four-inch natural gas line that had been hit by an excavator and was releasing natural gas in the area.

Units created a safety perimeter and evacuated the immediate area and the gas leak was mitigated by gas service personnel around 3:45 p.m. and no service interruptions are expected detailed Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services.

Linne Road reopened for traffic around 5 p.m. shared Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
excavator
gas line leak
KEYT
paso robles
paso robles fire and emergency services
safety

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content