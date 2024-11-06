Paso Robles Fire responds to gas line punctured by an excavator on Linne Road ; No injuries

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Firefighters responded to a punctured gas line in the 1500 block of Linne Road.

Around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, first responders were dispatched to a reported ruptured gas line in the 1500 block of Linne Road stated a press release from Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services.

According to the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, arriving firefighters found a four-inch natural gas line that had been hit by an excavator and was releasing natural gas in the area.

Units created a safety perimeter and evacuated the immediate area and the gas leak was mitigated by gas service personnel around 3:45 p.m. and no service interruptions are expected detailed Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services.

Linne Road reopened for traffic around 5 p.m. shared Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services.