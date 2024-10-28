Skip to Content
Airline workers demonstrate at SLO Airport for increased pay and safer working conditions from American Airlines subsidiary

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A group of union members who work for a subsidiary of American Airlines are demonstrating Monday at San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport.

Members with Communications Workers of America (CWA) are demanding Piedmont Airlines, a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Airlines, are holding the informational rally to demand better pay, health care for part-time employees, and improved workplace safety conditions.

The demonstration is scheduled to take place Monday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Union members could be seen Monday morning holding signs around the parking lots adjacent to the airport terminal.

Airport officials point out the demonstration does not involve San Luis Obispo County, which operates the facility, or the airport itself.

Monday's demonstration will not impact any airport operations or air service for travelers.

