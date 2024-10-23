California Mid-State Fair announces 2025 theme

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The California Mid-State Fair revealed the theme for next year's festivities, shown below with its tagline 'Off To The Races' and the dates of the beloved local event.

Each year, fair staff select the event's theme that will serve as the focus of community submissions for still exhibits as well as an inspiration for decorations during the event.

"Grab your best derby hats! This year’s theme represents speed, fun, and excitement," exclaimed California Mid-State Fair CEO Colleen Bojorquez. "We are looking forward to seeing the creative arts and crafts our community enters this year. Be on the lookout for fast starts and checkered-flagged finishes in Paso Robles this July!"

Locals and area businesses are encouraged to enter the Fair's competitions, including the Central Coast Wine, Spirits, and Olive Oil Competitions beginning in February.

Find out about all of the competitions, musical guests, and other features at the California Mid State Fair's website here.