Future of Nipomo Senior Center uncertain due to declining membership

today at 10:38 am
Published 11:33 am

NIPOMO, Calif. - The future of the Nipomo Senior Center is in doubt due to a declining membership for the seniors organization that manages the facility.

For more than 40 years, the Nipomo area senior citizens group has been holding a number of programs, events, meetings, and other gatherings in the San Luis Obispo County-owned facility.

Over the many years, it's been a place where seniors can socialize and take part in a wide variety of activities, such as exercise programs, games and organized meals.

However, membership has been on a steady decline, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving numbers so low board members are worried about the center's long-range prospects.

