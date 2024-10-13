SLO County Arts presents Open Studios Art Tour

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- SLO County Arts presents their first weekend of Open Studios Art Tour.

The two weekend event was created by the SLO County Arts Council to honor National Arts and Humanities Month.

People can visit artudios for free, see fine art and learn more about artists.

Visitors are welcome to create their own self-guided tours using the arts catalog.

This year 152 artists and crafters are participating to showcase their work and make it available for everyone.

Saturday Oct 19 and Sunday 20 are the last days to take the art tour.

To learn more visit https://slocountyarts.org/osat/