New transfer program allows some local college students to earn Cal Poly degrees on Hancock or Cuesta campuses

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly has announced the creation of a new program that will allow some transfer students from Allan Hancock College and Cuesta College to earn four-year degrees while on the two community college campuses.

The new "2+2 program" is currently underway in Santa Maria at Hancock College and will provide 20 students with an opportunity to obtain a Cal Poly bachelor’s degree in sociology without having to travel to San Luis Obispo for classes.

While they are taking classes on the Hancock campus, the transfer students enrolled in the program are Cal Poly students who will finish their remaining two years of studies in Santa Maria.

"These 2+2 programs demonstrate our commitment to fostering strong partnerships with our local community colleges," said Cynthia Jackson-Elmoore, Cal Poly Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs. "These collaborations are inherently linked to our role as a steward of place, supporting the educational and professional aspirations of students across our region."

The Cuesta program will be designed for students in liberal studies who are pursuing teaching careers and is scheduled to begin in fall 2025.

"We are excited to see the continued growth of local student representation at Cal Poly," said Terrance Harris, Cal Poly Vice President for Strategic Enrollment Management. "We know that admission to Cal Poly remains incredibly competitive. We also know we have some of the best and brightest students right here in our community."

Harris added Cal Poly will later examine how successful the initial two programs are at two community college campuses and will determine if other areas of study will be included in a potential future expansion of the 2+2 program.

"Our largest feeder schools are Cuesta College, Allan Hancock College, San Luis Obispo High School, and Arroyo Grande High School," said Harris. "Students who graduated from a local high school remain twice as likely to gain admission to Cal Poly than those outside our local area. Local students who have completed the transfer selection criteria are very successful in gaining admission to Cal Poly. I encourage you to connect early with the counselors at Cuesta and Hancock or here at Cal Poly. They are all familiar with the selection criteria and can help get you on the right track for taking the necessary coursework to be competitive in the admissions process."