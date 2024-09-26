Lewis Flamson Junior High student arrested for criminal threats posted on Snapchat

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – On Thursday, a 12-year-old student at Lewis Flamson Junior High was arrested after they posted a threat towards their school on Snapchat.

On Sep. 24, 2024, around 9:37 p.m., officers received information about a possible violent threat directed towards Lewis Flamson Junior High through the social media platform Snapchat stated a press release about the arrest from the Paso Robles Police Department.

On Sep. 26, officers identified the poster, who used their account to make the post, as a 12-year-old student at the school shared the Paso Robles Police Department.

According to Paso Robles Police, the student was interviewed and then placed under arrest for criminal threats and it was determined that the threat was not credible.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464 or you can report your information while remaining anonymous by calling 805-529-7867 or texting "SLOTIPS" to CRIMES (274637).