One person has died following traffic collision on Hutton Road near Santa Maria Speedway Tuesday

today at 5:05 pm
Published 5:15 pm

NIPOMO, Calif. – A motorcyclist has died after a traffic collision in the 1900 block of Hutton Road near the Santa Maria Speedway.

The motorcyclist involved had major injuries at the scene when first responders arrived shared the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, its Coroner's Bureau was called to the scene of the incident for a person who had died.

The investigation into the incident is now being conducted by the California Highway Patrol confirmed the law enforcement agency, but no further information has been made available at this time.

This is an evolving emergency and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

KEYT
