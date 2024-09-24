CHP holds ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event in Arroyo Grande to discuss issues, build stronger community relationships

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol (CHP) San Luis Obispo office is holding a Coffee with a Cop gathering on Tuesday in an effort to help build stronger relationships with members of the public.

The Coffee with a Cop program is national initiative supported by the United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

The event provides law enforcement and the public with an opportunity to meet one-on-one in a relaxed, comfortable environment where they can engage in meaningful and constructive conversations.

During these interactions, officers are able to foster improved relationships with community members, while also listening to helpful suggestions, comments, and concerns.

"We hope community members will welcome the opportunity to ask questions, bring concerns forward, or simply get to know our officers," said CHP Commander M.S. Brown. "These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships."

Tuesday's Coffee with a Cop is taking place at Red Dirt Coffee House, located in the Five Cities Center, next to Walmart.