Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

CHP holds ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event in Arroyo Grande to discuss issues, build stronger community relationships

KEYT
By
today at 10:13 am
Published 11:01 am

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol (CHP) San Luis Obispo office is holding a Coffee with a Cop gathering on Tuesday in an effort to help build stronger relationships with members of the public.

The Coffee with a Cop program is national initiative supported by the United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

The event provides law enforcement and the public with an opportunity to meet one-on-one in a relaxed, comfortable environment where they can engage in meaningful and constructive conversations.

During these interactions, officers are able to foster improved relationships with community members, while also listening to helpful suggestions, comments, and concerns.

"We hope community members will welcome the opportunity to ask questions, bring concerns forward, or simply get to know our officers," said CHP Commander M.S. Brown. "These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships."

Tuesday's Coffee with a Cop is taking place at Red Dirt Coffee House, located in the Five Cities Center, next to Walmart.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
arroyo grande
CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROL
Coffee with a Cop
community events
KEYT
law enforcement

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dave Alley

Dave Alley is a reporter and anchor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Dave, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content