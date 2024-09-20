A Santa Maria stroke survivor reunites with Dignity Health of the Central Coast medical professionals who cared for him

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. — In honor of National Rehabilitation Awareness Week, Dignity Health's Arroyo Grande Community Hospital hosted a special reunion between former patient Gerald Sanders who survived a stroke and the medical professionals who cared for him.

It has now been six months since Sanders’ wife Beth and son took him to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria in March.

After the emergency visit, he spent one month as in an inpatient at the Post-Acute Rehabilitation Unit at Arroyo Grande Community Hospital.

Sanders said he had amazing care and is thankful for his team of medical staff, physicians, and nurses.

The healing journey was not over and Sanders said he didn't know what was next.

He did know he had five children back home and wanted to retire with the same physical ability to enjoy his life as he did before his stroke -- playing pickleball and going on walks with his wife.

He was referred to the Centre for Neuro Skills in Los Angeles where Sanders spent four months working on intensive physical therapy.

He said it was a tough road to recovery that included being away from his family and having to learn to use his arms and legs again.

Medical staff said the reunion celebration recognizes National Rehabilitation Awareness Week, highlighting the care provided by rehabilitation professionals.

Sanders said he is very fortunate to have been treated at Arroyo Grande Community Hospital’s Acute Rehabilitation Center, known to be the only one of its kind on the Central Coast. There he was treated by the latest technology and therapists.

Sanders said he hopes the life-altering event will motivate other stroke survivors to keep going.

Dignity Health staff said they plan to expand the Acute Care Rehab Center in the next few years.