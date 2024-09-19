Skip to Content
Nipomo High School under shelter-in-place status after online threat; Deputies on the scene

NIPOMO, Calif. – Nipomo High School is currently under a shelter-in-place protocol and the public is asked not to come to the school's campus until that status is lifted.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, the school received an anonymous threat Thursday morning and deputies are on campus monitoring the situation.

The shelter-in-place does not extend to the surrounding area, but does include Central Coast New Tech High School which is next door to Nipomo High explained the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Access to the campus is currently being restricted by law enforcement and students and staff are in their classrooms while deputies do a full sweep of the campus detailed Lucia Mar Unified Schoo District.

This is an evolving law enforcement response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

