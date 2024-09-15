San Simeon teenager dead after fatal car crash near Cambria on Highway 1

CAMBRIA, Calif. – A 16-year-old San Simeon resident died after crashing his Ford truck near Cambria on Highway 1 in Templeton Saturday night.

The teen's family went looking for him after he could have taken the truck without permission just past 8:00 p.m. Saturday, according to the CHP.

Reports surfaced about a vehicle over the side of Highway 1 at 6:30 a.m. Sunday as family members and emergency crews found the teenager and the car, detailed the CHP.

The truck hit many trees and caused fatal injuries to the 16-year-old and was about 100 feet off the side of the road down an embankment. It is unknown when the crash happened on Saturday, explained the CHP.

Speed appears to be the main factor of the crash and it's unclear if alcohol, drugs or other distractions contributed to the accident, detailed the CHP.

Those with more information on the incident are asked to contact either the Templeton CHP or the San Luis Obispo CHP.