Nipomo woman dies following single-vehicle collision on Highway 58 early Thursday

TEMPLETON, Calif. – A 21-year-old Nipomo woman has died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 58, east of Highway 229, Thursday morning.

On Sep. 11, around 12:59 p.m., the San Luis Obispo California Highway Patrol Communications Center received an automatic iPhone crash notification on Highway 58, east of Highway 229 stated the California Highway Patrol-Templeton Office (CHP) in a press release Thursday.

According to the CHP, arriving first responders found a woman pinned inside an overturned 1997 Ford F-150.

The woman was extricated by first responders and transported to Sierra Vista Medical Center by ground ambulance detailed the CHP.

The 21-year-old died from her injuries after arriving at the hospital and her identity is being withheld pending notification of her next of kin shared the CHP.

According to CHP, speed appears to have been "the main cause of the crash" and not using a seatbelt "likely contributed to the extent of injuries", but the investigation into the incident is ongoing.