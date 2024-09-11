Two children hospitalized with serious injuries and two others injured after rollover in SLO Saturday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Two children were hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of S. Higuera Street and Suburban Road Saturday evening.

On Sep. 7, around 6:16 p.m., first responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle rollover collision involving an SUV and a truck at the intersection of S. Higuera Street and Suburban Road stated the San Luis Obispo Police Department in a press release Wednesday.

According to San Luis Obispo Police, an SUV northbound on S. Higuera Street ran a red light and was hit by a truck turning left from Suburban Road onto S. Higuera causing the SUV to rollover.

The 20-year-old Grover Beach man driving the SUV and a juvenile front passenger had minor injuries and two children in the backseat of the vehicle had serious injuries detailed the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

One of the seriously injured children was flown out of the area to a children's hospital for specialized care while the driver, passenger, and other seriously injured child were taken to a local hospital explained the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

As of Wednesday, all of them are in stable condition shared the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The driver of the truck turning left was not injured and both drivers are cooperating with the investigation into the incident stated the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, drugs nor alcohol are considered to have played a role in the incident, but the investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact the watch commander at 805-781-7312 using reference number 240907078.