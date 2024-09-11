Three local Central Coast hospitals implement AI platform; ERAdvisor to keep patients up-to-date during emergency visits

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- Three local Dignity Health Hospitals officially implemented Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology , Vital's ERAdvisor, a platform to keep patients up-to-date with emergency information during their visit.

The goal is to improve patient's experience with the new, cutting-edge technology.

Patients have the option to opt in for ERAdvisor. The platform helps guide patients through their visit at Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, and French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.

Emergency visits are usually timely, with an excess of patients and loved ones waiting to be treated.

ERAdvisor will give patients live updates on estimated wait time and next steps. If a patient needs radiology or laboratory work, they will receive a simple message on their phones with the latest update.

The real-time updates offer a more transparent and informed experience.

The platform requires no account or application download and has been tested at AG Community Hospital and Marian for the last year.

After its success, French Hospital added the service this week.

"We are thrilled to offer this innovative tool to our patients," says Nathasha Lukasiewich, Director of Emergency Services at French Hospital Medical Center. "ERAdvisor provides patients with a clear understanding of their care journey, including estimated wait times based on real-time analytics."

Lukasiewich said the new platform will not take away job opportunities for live employees, nor add additional work for medical professionals.

The AI system will independently gather information as it learns the daily flow of the hospital.

For more on this story stay tuned on your News Channel live at 4, and 5 p.m. today.