Morro Bay man arrested following series of high-speed pursuits in San Luis Obispo County

MORRO BAY, Calif. – A 43-year-old Morro Bay man was arrested following a series of high-speed chases in San Luis Obispo County Tuesday.

On Sep. 3, at 4:29 p.m., dispatchers received a call about a man punching the window of a vehicle in a Taco Bell parking and a description of the vehicle was shared with law enforcement stated the Morro Bay Police Department in a press release Wednesday.

Around 4:33 p.m., an officer located a vehicle matching the earlier description and attempted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Kennedy Drive shared the Morro Bay Police Department.

According to Morro Bay Police, the male driver of the vehicle, later identified as a 43-year-old Morro Bay, did not stop and began to travel at high speeds in the area of Harbor Boulevard and Morro Bay Boulevard before heading south on Highway 1.

After briefly stopping on Highway 1, the man then fled the stop and continued south on Highway 1, reaching speeds of up to 115 miles per hour and officers terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns explained the Morro Bay Police Department.

The man redirected and began heading north and, after another failed traffic stop, fled the scene traveling up to 50 miles per hour on Quintana Road and officers called off the pursuit out of safety concerns for the surrounding public detailed the Morro Bay Police Department.

According to the Morro Bay Police Department, California Highway Patrol Helicopter 70 located the vehicle in the city limits of San Luis Obispo and followed the vehicle to an address on Farrier Court where the vehicle came to a stop.

Deputies with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office took the Morro Bay man into custody and he was later booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on the following charges:

VC 2800.2 - Felony Reckless Driving While Evading Police

PC 422 - Felony Criminal Threats

PC 3056 - Parole Violation

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to contact the Morro Bay Police Department at 805-772-6225 or San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.