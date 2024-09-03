Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo man arrested for deadly weapon, resisting arrest & drug charges

San Luis Obispo Police Department
today at 4:32 pm
Published 4:54 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo Police Department officers arrested a man at 3:06 p.m. Monday after he was waving a knife near a restaurant at Madonna Road.

The 30-year-old transient man from the city later ran and aggressively threatened both police and others at Laguna Lake Park before swinging the knife at children near the park, according to SLOPD.

Officers eventually surrounded and convinced the man to drop the knife before the 30-year-old tried to fight them while resisting arrest, detailed the SLOPD.

The San Luis Obispo resident was taken into custody without injuries to himself or officers and was booked on the following charges into the SLO County Jail:

  • PC 417(a)(1)- Felony brandishing a weapon    
  • PC 69- Felony resisting an officer with force or violence 
  • H&S 11550(a)- Misdemeanor being under the influence of a controlled substance 
  • H&S 11364(a)- Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia  

The investigation remains ongoing and those with information are encouraged to contact the SLOPD Watch Commander.

