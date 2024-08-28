Mobile home park operator Harmony Communities and associated brokerage firm settle civil suit

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced Wednesday that his office reached a civil settlement with mobile home park operator Harmony Communities, Inc. and its associated real estate brokerage firm, Partners Real Estate, Inc. concerning multi-year failures to reimburse background fees and misleading statements.

Harmony manages the South Peak Mobile Home Park on South Street in San Luis Obispo in addition to more than 50 other mobile home parks across the state shared the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office in a press release about the settlement Wednesday.

District Attorney's Offices in Fresno, San Joaquin, and Marin counties joined the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office Consumer Protection Unit investigation and the civil complaint was filed in Harmony's principal place of business in San Joaquin County Superior Court explained the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

The civil complaint alleged that for several years, Harmony Communities did not reimburse background fees the company charged, a violation of California's Mobile Residency Law stated the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

The complaint also alleged that Partner's Real Estate made misleading statements about housing units in listings on the multiple listing service managed by Harmony Communities detailed the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

"Mobile home park residents generally have lower value assets and net worth than those living in traditional homes, often making these residents economically vulnerable," said District Attorney Dan Dow. "We want to ensure that the management teams and operators of mobile home parks comply with California law and maintain business practices that prevent abuses and ensure fair treatment of residents who live in these communities."

According to the final judgement, Partner's Real Estate is prohibited from describing recreational vehicles as manufactured homes regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Development on the multiple listing service used by the company and those recreational vehicles need to be clearly identified as such in advertisements.

Additionally, the judgment required Harmony Communities to pay $21,000 in civil penalties and Partner's Real Estate was ordered to pay $20,000 in civil penalties.

Both parties were also ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution to Central California Legal Services, a non-profit corporation, for the free legal assistance related to housing claims detailed the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, both parties are also required to pay $15,000 to the four District Attorney's offices for reimbursement of investigative and prosecution costs.

For more information about consumer protection laws or to report suspected violations, call the California Department of Consumer Affairs' toll-free Consumer Assistance line at 800-952-5210 or visit their website here.

Hearing-impaired people looking for help from the same group can call TTY 800-326-229.

You can also report a consumer complaint directly to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office in English or Spanish.