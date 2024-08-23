Young boy arrested for allegedly starting two fires in Paso Robles Friday

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – A young boy was arrested for allegedly setting two fires in Paso Robles Friday.

On Aug. 23, around 9:43 a.m., a brush fire was reported by officers in the area of N. River Road and Union Road in Paso Robles and arriving officers saw a "juvenile male running away from the scene of the fire" stated the Paso Robles Police Department in a press release about the arrest.

The fire was set on the hillside behind a residential street and no homes were damaged before the Paso Robles Fire Department put the fire out explained the Paso Robles Police Department.

Around 11:08 a.m., officers were notified of a young boy trying to ignite a fire next to the burn spot of the earlier fire shared the Paso Robles Police Department.

According to the Paso Robles Police Department, the young boy was located at the scene and he was eventually identified as the boy from the previous fire and he was placed under arrest for violating PC 452-Recklessly Setting a Fire.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464 or you can report your information while remaining anonymous by calling 805-549-7867.