San Luis Obispo County

Oceano Airport hosts Aviation and Aerospace career fair

Christina Rodriguez
By
today at 7:47 am
Published 8:23 am

OCEANO, Calif. -- The Oceano Airport hosted an aviation and aerospace career fair on Saturday.

Twelve different vendors were available for people who are interested in a career or internship in the aviation or aerospace industry.

Companies like Space X and local first responders were present to talk to communtiy members about how almost every profession offers aviation opportunities.

The County of San Luis Obispo, Airports Deputy Director Courtney Pene said it was a great opportunity for locals to learn more about what is available on the Central Coast. Pene said the aviation and aerospace industry is growing in San Luis Obispo County.

County of San Luis Obispo 4th District Supervisor Jimmy Paulding said local school districts are working on programs to collaborate with the Oceano airport.

Christina Rodriguez

