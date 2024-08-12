Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo man suffers serious injuries as pedestrian in car crash

today at 2:55 pm
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police and Fire Departments helped a 65-year-old transient man after serious injuries from a car crash as a pedestrian.

The accident happened Sunday night at 10:19 and both agencies helped the 65-year-old to a local hospital after the incident.

The driver was cooperative in the investigation of which drugs and alcohol are not suspected as factors, according to the SLO PD.

Those with information about the incident or witnesses are encouraged to contact the SLO PD Watch Commander for case number 240811079.

