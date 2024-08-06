Skip to Content
Tiburon Place Housing nears completion in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - People's Self Help Housing CEO Ken Trigueiro told Your News Channel that the 68-unit housing project, Tiburon Place, on Bullock Lane in San Luis Obispo is nearing completion and they hope to welcome people into the apartments as soon as the end of this year in December.

A randomized lottery is being conducted Tuesday to let some of the first people know they are moving forward in the process to live in Tiburon Place.

Trigueiro said hundreds of applications were received for Tiburon Place.

Tiburon Place will include studio, one, and two bedroom units.

It is being described as a three-story, three-building conﬁguration with a community room, outdoor courtyard, and playground by project managers.

This project nearing completion also comes at a time where the City of San Luis Obispo has recently received $750,000 in funding through The California Department of Housing and Community Development’s Prohousing Incentive Program to support the development of affordable housing projects through the City’s Affordable Housing Fund.

