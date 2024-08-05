Dignity Health announces new president and CEO of French Hospital Medical Center

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Dignity Health announced Sue Andersen as its new president and CEO of French Hospital Medical Center.

Below is a press release on the appointment:

Dignity Health is pleased to announce Sue Andersen has been appointed President and CEO of French Hospital Medical Center (FHMC) in San Luis Obispo, effective immediately. Sue has been serving in an interim capacity since June 1, 2024 while continuing her role as President and CEO for Marian Regional Medical Center and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital.

“I’m extremely pleased to share that Sue Andersen will lead French Hospital,” shares Julie J. Sprengel, California Region President, CommonSpirit Health. “Sue is a highly accomplished and strong leader with a proven track record of success in healthcare leadership on the Central Coast. As the current President and CEO of Marian Regional Medical Center and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, I am confident in Sue’s commitment for serving the needs of this community and ensuring that French Hospital continues to be a vital resource in SLO County.”

Andersen has an extensive history with French Hospital, having served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for nine years before transitioning to Marian Regional Medical Center. Prior to her role as President and CEO at Marian Regional and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital in 2018, she also held the position of Divisional CFO at Dignity Health, overseeing French Hospital. Andersen played a pivotal role in integrating French Hospital and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital into the Dignity Health System. Moreover, she spearheaded the initiative to bring a new hospital building to Marian in 2012. Moving forward, Andersen will collaborate with French Hospital on its planned expansion efforts.

"I am thrilled to be back at French Hospital and it feels like a natural fit since I have a long history with French Hospital as well as being a part of the SLO County Community since the ‘90’s,” shares Sue Andersen, President and CEO, French Hospital. “I look forward to leading all three of our Central Coast hospitals and I’m confident that French Hospital will continue to grow to meet the needs of Central Coast residents.”

Andersen replaces Patrick Caster, who has been appointed President and CEO of Dignity Health St. John’s Regional Medical Center in Oxnard and St. John’s Hospital Camarillo in Ventura County.

