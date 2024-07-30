SLO County to host national poll worker recruitment day for 4th straight year

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The SLO County Elections Office announced Aug. 1 as the fourth annual national poll worker recruitment day.

Below is a press release on the announcement:

As the 2024 General Election approaches, the SLO County Elections Office and the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) today announced that August 1, 2024, will be designated as the fourth annual National Poll Worker Recruitment Day. Launched in 2020, this initiative seeks to address the ongoing poll worker shortage, promote civic participation and volunteerism, and ensure the integrity and security of the elections in 2024 and beyond.

“Election workers are critical to ensuring accessible and accurate elections,” said SLO County Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters Elaina Cano. “We are excited to recognize and participate in National Poll Worker Recruitment Day and help bring awareness to the need for poll workers locally ahead of the election in November. By highlighting this day, we hope to inspire civic engagement and volunteerism and to encourage people to serve their community in this way.”

Poll worker responsibilities typically include activities such as setting up polling places, greeting voters, verifying voter registrations, and issuing ballots. Poll workers also assist voters in understanding the voting process by demonstrating the use of voting equipment and explaining voting procedures. The SLO County Elections Office oversees election staff and poll workers, including providing training before Election Day.

“Poll workers are essential to our voting process, playing a pivotal role in the success of our elections. Volunteering as a poll worker is an impactful way for Americans to serve their country and communities,” said EAC Chairman Ben Hovland. “The EAC aims to support state and local election officials in their recruitment efforts, address poll worker shortages, and engage new generations with National Poll Worker Recruitment Day.”

Despite California expanding the vote-by-mail option to automatically include all registered voters, many people, including voters with disabilities and those without reliable mail service, still depend on in-person voting. Ensuring sufficient poll workers are available on Election Day and during early voting periods is crucial for providing voters with the assistance they need and providing a smooth voting experience for all.

National Poll Worker Recruitment Day exemplifies civic engagement in elections, aiming to encourage potential poll workers to help America vote. Poll workers uphold our democratic system by enabling citizens to cast a free and confidential ballot to choose their representation.

For more information about National Poll Worker Recruitment Day and how to become an election worker please visit slovote.com/november2024 or HelpAmericaVote.gov.

SLO County Clerk-Recorder’s Office and the Elections Center

The SLO County Clerk-Recorder’s Office is responsible for conducting elections for federal, state, and countywide offices and for our local school boards, community services districts, and special districts. We also consolidate these with the elections for the seven cities in SLO County as needed. The Clerk-Recorder’s Office operates the Elections Center and central count location at the Katcho Achadjian County Government Center at 1055 Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo, as well as a second location in Atascadero during the 29 days prior to each election. Local election information and updates can be found at slovote.com/November2024 and on the following social media channels:

About the U.S. Election Assistance Commission

The U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) was established by the Help America Vote Act of 2002 (HAVA). It is an independent, bipartisan commission charged with ensuring secure, accurate and accessible elections by developing guidance to meet HAVA requirements, adopting voluntary voting system guidelines, and serving as a national clearinghouse of information on election administration. The EAC also accredits testing laboratories and certifies voting systems, as well as administers the use of HAVA funds. For more information, visit www.eac.gov.

