Community members partner with San Luis Obispo County Probation Department to help with transitional homes

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Community members are collaborating with the San Luis Obispo County Probation Department to help youth and adult transition successfully back into society.

It takes a devoted team from the Probation Department, community members to family and friends to help people get back on track after a turn in the wrong direction.

People who are arrested and taken into custody begin working with the probation department to ensure they receive the resources to help them physically, and mentally throughout their sentence and after their release.

Some individuals may have a probation period and may need to enter a transitional home. Community members take on the role to uphold transitional homes to further help people have a successful transition period.

Youth may enter a foster care home, where foster parents ensure they are safe, secure and follow probation regulations.

"It's been really good. It's been there's, it's very structured. There's a lot of support between the probation department and family care Network. So I always have the support that I need, it's twenty four, seven. There's a lot of services that are offered for the youth, so there's a lot of work being done on a regular basis. So it's good for them," said foster care parent Nicole Berkeley.

Adults also may enter transitional homes, such as The Discipleship Home in San Luis Obispo County. The Owner of Discipleship Home, LeAire Griffin says transitional homes are vital to the success of individuals and the opportunity to change their lives around.

"The work of a probation officer is extremely important, because of the lifestyle that I came from. I was once very opposed to probation. but coming through the other side, I recognize and realize that, all of the probation officers involved in my life, since the age of 15, generally cared about me and were trying to help redirect my life. In particular, San Luis Obispo probation, played an integral part in the changing of my life. in so much as they gave me the opportunity to become contracted, and open a sober living home," said Griffin.

