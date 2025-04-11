C.A.R.E.4Paws celebrates National Pet Day by sharing budget-friendly tips for affordable pet care

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Friday is National Pet Day and as wonderful as pets are, it is now increasingly more expensive to own and care for a pet in California.

C.A.R.E.4Paws Executive Director Isabelle Gullo stopped by the Morning News with an adorable dog to provide budget-friendly tips for affordable pet care. She shared the resources that they provide for residents of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties, along with details about their mobile clinic services. There are several pets available for adoption that C.A.R.E.4Paws took in after the wildfires in Los Angeles.

For more information, visit https://care4paws.org/.