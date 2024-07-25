Nipomo man arrested following several-hour standoff Thursday morning

NIPOMO, Calif. – A 36-year-old Nipomo man was arrested for felony vandalism and felony criminal threats following a standoff Wednesday.

On July 24, deputies responded to a reported disturbance in the 100 block of South Avocado Avenue in Nipomo stated the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office in a press release Thursday.

Before the arrival of deputies, the man, later identified as a 36-year-old Nipomo resident, vandalized a vehicle by breaking the windows and damaging the vehicle's exterior as well as threatening to kill a person in the area shared the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

The 36-year-old man fled the scene, but was located shortly after in the 100 block of East Price Street in Nipomo explained the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, the man barricaded himself inside of his home and several times after exited to challenge responding deputies to fight as well as threw rocks and bricks at Sheriff's vehicles.

A reverse 911 message was sent to the surrounding neighbors informing them to shelter in place stated the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

A Sheriff's Crisis Negotiation Team attempted for several hours to have the barricaded man surrender peacefully, but around 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, the man was immediately taken into custody by members of the Sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail when he emerged from his home detailed the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

The man was arrested for felony vandalism and felony criminal threats and the investigation into the incident is ongoing explained the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.