Mid-State Fair announces winners of 2024 Miss California Mid-State Fair pageant

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The California Mid-State Fair has crowned Megan Pagnini of Paso Robles the 2024 Miss California Mid-State Fair Queen and Miss Congeniality.

The 18-year-old college sophomore will be returning to the University of Arizona in the fall and enjoys singing, dancing, acting, cheerleading as well as spending time with her family, friends, and her dog.

Pagnini is a graduate of Paso Robles High School where she was an AP Scholar Award winner, two-time all-American Cheerleader, and is currently on the Dean's Honor Roll at the University of Arizona .

For her talent portion of the competition, she chose to sing Wide Open Spaces by the Chicks and her Fair proposal was 'Get Home Safe', a plan to help fairgoers return home safely and raise awareness about the impact of drunk driving.

First runner-up in the pageant was Ashlee Holt of Paso Robles and second runner-up was Logan Rutherford of Paso Robles.

Vanessa Pinedo of Paso Robles won the Talent Competition with her Folklorico dance to Son de la Negra and Hailey Terrell of Templeton won the Interview Competition.

While all contestants received swag and prizes from local businesses, the Queen took home a $2,500 cash prize, First Princess received $1000, Second Princess received $500 and newly added $100 prizes were added for individual competition winners.

All of those cash prizes have been increased from previous years.

You can still visit the fair which runs through Jul. 28 under the theme 'Wide Open Spaces!'.