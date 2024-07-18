Daily direct flights to Las Vegas from SLO County Airport return October and run until April 2025

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Airport announced the reintroduction of daily direct flights to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas Wednesday.

The daily direct air service begins Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 and will last until Apr. 21, 2025, detailed the regional airport in a press release about the announcement.

Tickets for the reintroduced direct flights are already available on the Alaska Airlines website and associated customer service platforms.

"We are thrilled to partner with Alaska Airlines to bring back this much-anticipated service to Las Vegas," said Courtney M. Johnson, Director of Airports at San Luis Obispo County Airport. "This route is a testament to our commitment to meeting the needs of our community and enhancing connectivity for our passengers. We encourage everyone to take advantage of this limited-time service."

According to the San Luis Obispo County Airport, the route returns after notable demand from both business and leisure travelers.