Look inside a San Luis Obispo County Probation Department ride-along and ‘day in the life’ experience

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The San Luis Obispo County Probation Department has offered an exclusive opportunity for a ride-along and day in the life of an officer experience to Your News Channel.

The rare in-depth look into the daily work of a probation officer is honor of the 2024 National Probation Services Week — which this year is on July 21 through 27.

The probation department, is the alternative option to incarceration, the probation department helps youth and adult men and women transition back into society after serving their sentences.

The department has a variety of positions and play a vital role to help people, victims and court personnel.

San Luis Obispo County has a variety of services and resources they use to help from the youth program Coastal Valley Academy, Foster Care parents to group homes for people who are eligible after serving their sentences in the correctional facilities.

Probation officers work with the County and community partners to provide coordinated care and services for persons released from prison at the Post Release Offender Meeting, known as the PROM.

The department also has a K9 service dog that has helped the department confiscate thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl in San Luis Obispo County.

The department wants to highlight the many roles who work in office and out on the field. Probation Officer’s work to help ensure the communities are safe and people are accountable for their actions.