San Luis Obispo County

Fire crews put out small vegetation fire near Men’s Colony and solar farm northwest of SLO Thursday

CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo County
By
today at 12:01 pm
Published 12:08 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews responded to a small vegetation fire near the Gold Tree Solar Farm and California Men's Colony northwest of San Luis Obispo Thursday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, forward progress of the fire was stopped around 11:53 p.m. and the fire was held to under an acre.

No injuries or damage to nearby structures were reported as part of the response shared the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

