Fire crews put out small vegetation fire near Men’s Colony and solar farm northwest of SLO Thursday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews responded to a small vegetation fire near the Gold Tree Solar Farm and California Men's Colony northwest of San Luis Obispo Thursday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, forward progress of the fire was stopped around 11:53 p.m. and the fire was held to under an acre.

No injuries or damage to nearby structures were reported as part of the response shared the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.